PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 251.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,481,852. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

