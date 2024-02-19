PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,714 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of DG opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.96.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

