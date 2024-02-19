PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

