PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.28 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HLT opened at $197.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

