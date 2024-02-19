PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,679,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XSD opened at $219.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $233.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.12.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

