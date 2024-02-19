PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $661.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $677.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

