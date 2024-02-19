PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,693 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.4 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $226.10 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $231.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $5,349,402 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

