PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.6 %

MKL stock opened at $1,461.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,427.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,446.41. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

