PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

