PubMatic (PUBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect PubMatic to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PubMatic Trading Up 5.2 %
PubMatic stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.56 million, a PE ratio of 573.00 and a beta of 1.35. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.
In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,333 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $117,108.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at $354,326.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,930 shares of company stock worth $1,426,635 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
