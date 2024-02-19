Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for AppLovin Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on APP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $59.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $60.65.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,057,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AppLovin by 2,856.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,789,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $2,054,316.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,291,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $2,054,316.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,291,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock valued at $50,770,053. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.