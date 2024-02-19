Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Issued By William Blair

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

