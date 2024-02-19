Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issued By Zacks Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

IP opened at $35.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

