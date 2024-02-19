Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE:DBD opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.