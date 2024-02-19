Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for PC Connection, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PC Connection in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CNXN opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 58.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PC Connection by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PC Connection by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

