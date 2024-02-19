Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $111.48 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $113.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

