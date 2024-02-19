Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lowered by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

