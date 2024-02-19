Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 103,561 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

