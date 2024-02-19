Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Corsair Gaming, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Corsair Gaming in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corsair Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

CRSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of CRSR opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

