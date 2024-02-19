Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFR. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

