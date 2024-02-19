Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

PLMR opened at $74.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

