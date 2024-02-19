Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.66). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $23.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

