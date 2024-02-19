Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Zacks Research

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $397.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

