Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $98.29 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.