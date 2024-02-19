Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

