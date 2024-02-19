Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Raised by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

ACGL stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

