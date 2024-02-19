Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Boosted by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $7,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

