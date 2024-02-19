Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CoreCard Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CoreCard in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
CoreCard Stock Down 1.3 %
CCRD stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $92.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCard
CoreCard Company Profile
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
Featured Stories
