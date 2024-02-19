Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CoreCard Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CoreCard in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Down 1.3 %

CCRD stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $92.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCard

CoreCard Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreCard during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreCard by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CoreCard by 1,778.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CoreCard during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CoreCard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.