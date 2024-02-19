Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Lowered by Analyst

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

