Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Reduced by Zacks Research

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GD. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

