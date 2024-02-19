Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GPN opened at $134.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.