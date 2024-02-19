Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Decreased by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $134.19 on Monday. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

