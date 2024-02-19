Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE TEL opened at $142.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.37. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

