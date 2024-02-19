Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Reduced by Analyst

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $197.98 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $153.25 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day moving average is $190.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

