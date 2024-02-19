Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Deere & Company Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.86. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $28.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $27.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.74.

Deere & Company stock opened at $360.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

