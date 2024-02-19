Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Boosted by Analyst

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ball Trading Down 0.2 %

BALL opened at $62.09 on Monday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ball by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ball by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,001,000 after purchasing an additional 289,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ball by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,323,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

