Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.69.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$93.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,156 shares of company stock valued at $41,166,019. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

