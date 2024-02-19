Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW) Reduced by Roth Capital

iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iPower in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for iPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for iPower’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get iPower alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

iPower Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.