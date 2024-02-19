Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Cut by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

