Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Primerica in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $17.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $246.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica has a 52 week low of $155.68 and a 52 week high of $248.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.41.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

