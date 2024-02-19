Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Decreased by Analyst

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for SS&C Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

