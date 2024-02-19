Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vecima Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Vecima Networks Stock Down 3.0 %
TSE VCM opened at C$16.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.67. The stock has a market cap of C$400.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
