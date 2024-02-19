Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vecima Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

TSE VCM opened at C$16.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.67. The stock has a market cap of C$400.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

