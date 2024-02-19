Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Raised by Analyst

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Roivant Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.