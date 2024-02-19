Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

