Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

