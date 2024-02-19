Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.81.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

ABX stock opened at C$19.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.93. The stock has a market cap of C$34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener acquired 30,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, with a total value of C$541,735.81. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.