Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 856.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,171 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after buying an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $118.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $119.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

