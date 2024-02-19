Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

