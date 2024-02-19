Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Datadog, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Datadog in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $129.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.17, a P/E/G ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 468,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $470,273.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

