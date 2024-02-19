Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

BMY opened at $49.86 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

